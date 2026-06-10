Obituary: Jeanne Woodruff (Maxey) Reese

In loving memory of Jeanne Reese

Jeanne Woodruff (Maxey) Reese, aged 82, passed away on May 29, 2026, in Bozeman, Montana, embraced by her loving family. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth and compassion, remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her joyful spirit inspired and uplifted all who were fortunate to know her.

Jeanne’s passion for the outdoors shone through innumerable family adventures, whether skiing, camping, cycling, golfing, traveling, or exploring the scenic Northwest with Bill on their Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

As a graduate of the University of Idaho and a dedicated educator, Jeanne transformed the lives of countless students at Canfield Junior High School, teaching Language Arts and earning recognition as the Coeur d’Alene Reader’s Choice Teacher of the Year. Her influence extended beyond the classroom through leadership of Canfield’s student ambassador program, guiding young people to represent their school with pride and integrity. Jeanne also served on the state Writing Assessment committee and led workshops to foster strong writing skills. Her principal at the time described Jeanne as “a fantastic teacher who really went all out and gets quality work from her students.” She also served as a mentor to student teachers from the University of Idaho education department within the Coeur d’Alene public school system.

After retiring, Jeanne remained committed to the community as a volunteer at Union Gospel Mission, a charity inspired by and inherited from her father, Leonard Maxey. Jeanne’s work at UGM Coeur d’Alene, helping unhoused women rediscover their voices and recover their lives through writing, was deeply valued by her colleagues, who admired Jeanne’s profound kindness and humility, noting that the impact of her work extended far beyond what she realized. Her guiding philosophy was simple: love one another. Jeanne also remained active in Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and P.E.O. throughout her life.

Her journey with Alzheimer's Disease revealed so many moments of unexpected beauty along its path, offering countless opportunities for deep connection, reflection, and cherished memories with those closest to her.

Jeanne is survived by her loving spouse, Bill, children Katie and Jenny, and grandsons Hendrick and Elliott Moore, who were especially dear to her heart.

In lieu of a memorial service, those wishing to honor Jeanne’s legacy are encouraged to donate to Union Gospel Mission and support public schools through ongoing advocacy and voting.

https://www.uniongospelmission.org/donate (Women and Children- Coeur d’Alene)

Union Gospel Mission

196 W. Haycraft Ave.

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

