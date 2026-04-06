Obituary: James “Jim” Joseph Screnar

James “Jim” Joseph Screnar, May 27, 1942 – March 29, 2026

James “Jim” Joseph Screnar passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Bozeman on March 29, 2026. Born in Helena and raised in East Helena—the son of a smelter worker—Jim graduated from Helena Cathedral High School, Carroll College, and University of Montana School of Law.

Jim and his wife of 55 years, Mary Patricia “Pat” Screnar—married on June 20, 1970, at St. Helena’s Cathedral in Helena—made their home in the Gallatin Valley, where they spent more than five decades serving the Bozeman community and raising their three children—Brian, David, and Rachel.

Jim was a pillar of the Bozeman community, practicing law for more than 50 years. He served as Justice of the Peace and eight years on the Bozeman Public Schools Board of Trustees. He coached baseball and basketball, officiated high school football, and led the Montana Swim Association. Many remember his lessons—some about sports, most about life, and a few about how to argue a questionable call.

Jim was a lifelong outdoorsman—an avid skier, rafter, and hunter. Bridger Bowl was a second home, where he held a season pass for over 50 years. He oared the Grand Canyon of the Colorado and ran House Rock on the Gallatin countless times—approaching each adventure the way he lived: frenetic, enthusiastic, and usually with a legendary, often outrageous, story to follow.

Jim loved sports, especially baseball. He played shortstop at Carroll College and was a member of the East Helena Smelterites—later inducted into the Helena Sports Hall of Fame. He was a loyal supporter of the Bozeman Hawks, Montana State Bobcats, and Notre Dame football.

“Grandpa Jim” adored his seven grandchildren—his greatest source of joy and laughter—bringing out his boyish gusto and a touch of grandfatherly mischief.

Jim is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Brian, David, and Rachel; son-in-law and best pal, Colter Delin; daughter-in-law Angela Dunleavy; and his seven grandchildren: Henry, Harper, Chloe, Carter, Reo, Adrian, and Frank. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy O’Dell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Eva Screnar; sister, Judy Harris; and brother-in-law, Mike O’Dell.

Jim leaves a lasting mark on his family and community. To those who knew him, Jim was a legend.

