Obituary: James Christopher Bennett

James Christopher Bennett, 73, of Livingston, Montana, passed away peacefully at his home in June 2026 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and all three of his children when he passed.

James was born on December 4, 1952, in Alhambra, California, to Walter and Marion Bennett. He grew up in Alhambra, where he developed a love for skateboarding, baseball, and music, especially playing the guitar. After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the United States Army at the age of 18. He often recalled listening to the radio as draft numbers were announced and hearing his birthday, December 4, called first. He proudly served his country as a Military Policeman during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1974.

Following his military service, James attended college and earned an Associate Degree in Music. During this time, he developed the artistic and creative talents that would later define his professional career and lifelong passion for design.

James met his wife in Calabasas, California, and after the birth of their first child, they moved to Gardner, Montana. They raised their family in Gardiner and Emigrant before moving to Livingston in 2000. James remained an active and engaged member of the community throughout his life. He was a member of Church Universal and Triumphant. He served on the Board of Directors for Thomas More School in Emigrant, coached youth soccer, and was a past president of the Livingston Youth Soccer Association. He also served the City of Livingston as an elected City Commissioner for eight years.

A talented self-taught graphic designer, James founded James Bennett Design and built a successful career spanning more than 30 years. His creativity, professionalism, and dedication earned him numerous awards and the respect of clients and colleagues alike. He continued operating his business until the time of his passing.

James loved people and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He often played practical jokes and enjoyed long walks on his neighborhood trail, regardless of whether it was 80 degrees or 10 below zero. He loved hikes to Pine Creek and watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events.

Above all, James was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his creativity, wisdom, humor, and the love he shared with those around him.

James is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Jean Bennett; his children, Abigail Bennett, John Bennett, and Matthew Bennett; his grandchildren, Xavi and Chase Hernandez and his brothers, Scott Bennett and Jerry Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Marion Bennett.

All are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Church in Livingston, 130 S D Street, Livingston, MT. We will celebrate his life, honor his military service with full military honors and gather together for a reception following the service.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of James and his family.

