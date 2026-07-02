Obituary: James Allen "Jim" McCann

James Allen McCann

James Allen "Jim" McCann passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on June 21, 2026, at home in Bozeman, Montana. He was born on October 2, 1947, in Palo Alto, California and continued his life in California until moving to Bozeman, Montana in 2020.

Jim lived a life deﬁned by courage, service, laughter and unwavering love for his family. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Ranger with the 75ᵗʰ Infantry Regiment, E Company, during the Vietnam War. His Valor was recognized with two Silver Stars, three Bronze Stars, three Purple Hearts and numerous Unit Citations and honors from the South Vietnamese government; reﬂecting his unwavering bravery and selﬂess service during the Vietnam war.

Following his military service, he joined the Los Angeles Police Department, where he began as a Patrol Ofﬁcer and rose through the ranks to a Detective III in Homicide; all while earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Redlands. During his distinguished career, he was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Police Star in recognition of his exceptional courage. After retirement from LAPD, he lived out his dream of owning a tavern, The Mayﬂy Pub.

To those who knew him, his impressive résumé was only a footnote to the man he truly was. Jim was a devoted husband, loving father, proud Da, treasured Uncle and loyal friend. He had a heart of gold, a legendary sense of humor, and was the kind of storyteller who could make any gathering unforgettable. He had a gift for making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. He had an uncanny ability to make people laugh exactly when they needed it most. Jim loved hunting, ﬁshing or just simply spending time outdoors. He fell in love with Loreto, Mexico, where he would go deep-sea fishing. He found peace and admired the beauty of the Sea of Cortez. If heaven has a ﬁshing hole, Jim surely has already found it.

Jim was also an extraordinarily talented Artist. His drawings reﬂected not only his skill but the love he had for the people around him. One of his most cherished traditions was creating artwork of a loved one's name, with every letter carefully transformed into a different animal chosen speciﬁcally to reﬂect that loved one. They weren't just drawings; they were deeply personal gifts that will be treasured forever.

Jim leaves behind a family who adored him and countless friends and colleagues whose lives are better because they knew him. His stories will continue to be retold, his laughter remembered and his love carried forward by everyone fortunate enough to have shared in his life.

Rest easy Da, we'll keep telling your stories; though we'll probably never tell them quite as well as you did.

Jim is survived by his loving Wife of 55-years, Marcy McCann (nêe Novak); his three Daughters, Carol Dombroski (Raymond); Kelly McCann-Howard (Bruce); and Catherine Geer (Justin); and six Grandchildren, Cody McCann, John Dombroski, Kylee Coney (Hunter); Jordan Geer, Reese Geer and Victoria Geer. He is also survived by three Nephews and three Nieces, who all had

special places in his heart, John ‘JR’ Sampson, Shane ‘Shaners’ Sampson (Amiee); Kurt ‘KC’ Sampson (Myndi); Kaitlyn ‘Screech’ Bracken (Ben); Kimberly O’Keefe and Kassity O’Keefe and a plethora of other family members. Jim was preceded in death by both parents, John and Catherine and his Sisters, Jannette ”Jan” Skurja (Chuck) and Mary Jackson (Hal).

Services are not planned currently. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, where Jim was a staunch and longtime supporter.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

