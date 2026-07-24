Obituary: Heath David Nation

Heath David Nation, age 57, of Big Timber, MT passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2026. Heath was born on August 5, 1968 in Miles City, MT to David and Earlene (Steiner) Nation.

Heath was raised in Miles City through 5th grade. He had many good times on North Haynes Ave. He loved riding his bike, building things with his grandpa and enjoyed life in the A-frame house that his parents built.

The family moved to the Diamond Ring Ranch and he attended school in Terry, MT. After two years there, they moved to Colstrip. He attended Colstrip High School from 8th – 12th grade, graduating a semester early after accidentally shooting himself in the hip. But he lived on to see another day. During high school he played basketball and rodeoed along with working on the ranch.

After high school he worked on ranches in the Colstrip and Bell Fouche areas. He spent one winter selling Christmas trees in Boston. He lived and worked in Sheridan, WY and Miles City. He later worked at Scheels in Billings where he learned a great deal about fishing equipment. He became an avid fisherman.

Heath later moved to Hardin where he worked as a contactor and fishing guide. He met or reconnected with his one true love, Terri Lee Turnquist in August of 1999 after a Def Leppard concert. They started dating and were soon engaged to be married. They were married on July 1, 2000. To this union they bore a son, Sage Heath and a daughter, Kenna Lee.

Heath loved spending time with his family, fishing, boating, hunting, floating the river, camping and basically anything that involved the outdoors. He enjoyed helping others in the community through activities like Little Guy Football, Booster Club, Boat Club and the board of adjustment. He was a great dancer! He loved to have fun and was always the life of the party! He made a huge impact on the community of Big Timber. He loved getting together with friends, going on guy trips and spending time with his kids, teaching them all about the big, beautiful world.

Heath was an incredibly talented craftsman and builder with a wonderful gift to visualize the final product. He was a loving, caring, husband and father and also a great friend!

He was preceded in death by his mother, Earlene Nation and his grandparents, Earl and Elsie Steiner and Clark and Betty Nation.

Heath is survived by his wife, Terri and two children, Sage (Trista Sprangrud) and Kenna. Additionally, he is survived by his father, David (Donna) Nation and two brothers, Tate (Alice) and Todd (Traci), along with his in-laws, Terry & Mickey Turnquist and brother-in-law, Cody (Darci) Turnquist. He is also survived by nephews, Ben (Caitie) Nation, Paden (Kristen) Nation, Tanner (Brittany) Nation, Travis Nation, Evan Turnquist, Thatcher Turnquist and niece Bryn Turnquist. As well as great nieces and nephews Remi, Rowen, Hanna, Brody and Roman and special friends and family

