Obituary: Gregory "Greg" Jensen

Gregory "Greg" Jensen was born on August 1, 1952, in Eureka, California, to Helen and Melvin Jensen. He passed away peacefully on the night of August 1, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Greg started his life's journey with the love of his life, Mary Parker, in Blythe, California. Together they built a home from the ground up, beginning in a small house filled with love and hope. Mary left this world far too soon, but the life they built together and the family they created remained one of Greg's greatest treasures. Greg worked incredibly hard to provide for his family and treasured the time they spent together making memories. Some of those favorite memories were family trips to the Colorado River, searching for rocks, and camping in Cibola alongside his sister and their families.

Greg had a deep love for the outdoors and found peace and freedom on the open road riding his motorcycle. Whether exploring the desert, spending time along the Colorado River, or enjoying the woods and rivers of Montana, he was happiest surrounded by nature. Hunting was one of his greatest passions, and some of his most treasured memories were made in the mountains and fields alongside his son, his best friend and brother-in-law, his niece, his sister, and so many others he loved. For Greg, the hunt was never just about the destination—it was about the time spent together, the stories shared, and the memories made.

Among the relationships Greg cherished most was the one he shared with his sister. They were the best of friends, and together with her husband, Ray, before his passing, they created a lifetime of memories filled with laughter, loyalty, and love. Their bond was something Greg held close to his heart.

A hardworking man, Greg dedicated many years of service to Montana State University. He also had a creative side, enjoying music and writing poetry throughout his life. He remained a loyal fan of the Lakers, Rams, and Dodgers, cheering for his teams through every season.

More than anything, Greg loved his family. His children and grandchildren were always important to him, and despite life's hardships and the mistakes that everyone makes, he did his best to be there for them. He believed that family and loyalty were among life's greatest gifts, and those values remained at the center of his life.

Those who knew Greg will remember his adventurous spirit, his kind heart, his unwavering loyalty, and his appreciation for life's simple pleasures. He had an undeniable sweet tooth and never passed up the chance to enjoy a piece of chocolate, something those who loved him will always smile when they remember. He cherished his friendships and the many adventures and memories shared with family and friends. One of those friendships was with his dear friend, Akram, with whom he shared countless adventures exploring the beauty of Montana. Those trips together became some of Greg's favorite memories and were a source of great joy throughout the years.

Greg will be remembered for the love he shared, the lives he touched, and the memories he leaves behind. His passing leaves an emptiness that words cannot express, but the lessons he taught, the adventures he inspired, and the love he gave will remain in the hearts of those who loved him forever.

Greg is survived by his children; Cory Blair of Blythe, CA; Rain Istar Wilson, of Belgrade, MT; Daniel Lee Jensen, of Bozeman, MT; Myriah Dawn Jensen, of Belgrade, MT; and Aaron Sky Jensen, of Belgrade, MT; his beloved sister, Karen Byerly, of Idaho; his 11 grandchildren; and many extended family members and dear friends whose lives were enriched by knowing him.

Though we wish for just one more ride, one more conversation, or one more chance to say, "I love you," we find comfort in knowing that love does not end when life does. Greg's memory will live on in every story shared, every mile traveled, and every moment spent with family.

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day; unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.”

Please join the family in Celebrating Greg’s Life on Saturday, August 22 2026, 2:00 p.m., at the River Rock Event Center, 101 River Rock Road, Belgrade, MT. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]