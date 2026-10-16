Obituary: Gerald Dean (Jerry) Robertson

Gerald Dean (Jerry) Robertson, DVM, passed away on October 9, 2026, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. He was recently described as “a grand person and a piece of work, all rolled into one unique human!”

Born on January 11, 1932, in Manzanola, Colorado, he was the second son of Rondeau and Alice (Haines) Robertson. His parents had hoped for a girl and had chosen the name Geraldine—so his story began.

His drive and ambition emerged early and remained with him throughout his life. By age four, he followed his father as he plowed fields with a team of horses, helping drive them as soon as he was big enough. By now there were four boys, Bill, Gerald, Rex, and Merl, all born within six years. The family lived in a tarpaper shack without electricity or running water, but as a child, he did not realize they were poor. Another brother, Tom, and three sisters, Barbara, Joyce, and Betty, later joined the family.

In high school, he played every sport, performed in class plays, actively participated in 4-H, and served as senior class president. He graduated from Manzanola High School in 1949. Seeing no future for himself at home, he joined the Navy in April 1951 and was stationed in Alameda, California. On August 28, 1953, he eloped with Marilyn Robb, undeniably the best decision he ever made. Their daughter, Gari, was born on July 3, 1954, at a naval hospital, and the delivery cost just $5.00. Jerry fulfilled his obligation to the Navy on April 1, 1955.

That September, both enrolled at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, where Jerry used his GI Bill benefits. Although Jerry aspired to become a veterinarian, he initially doubted he could succeed and declared Agricultural Education as his major. With Marilyn’s steady encouragement, he switched to pre-vet studies the following quarter. Their son, Bryan, was born on April 18, 1957. Jerry worked part-time while attending school, and after Marilyn graduated, she supported the family as an elementary school teacher. In the spring of 1961, Jerry earned his DVM degree. Together, they exemplified the American Dream.

In June 1961, they moved to Bozeman after Jerry accepted a one-year contract with Bozeman Veterinary Hospital. As fate would have it, they never left the valley. Jerry practiced vet medicine for 35 years, treating every kind of animal except snakes—he drew the line there. He knew many local ranchers and navigated by directions like, “Turn right at the big white mailbox and drive four miles,” rather than a map app. After retiring, he remained the family’s “on-call” veterinarian and spent more than 20 years helping at the King Ranch outside Winnett during calving and shipping seasons. Until the end, his children and grandchildren knew they could call him with any veterinary problem.

He held successive leadership positions on the Montana Veterinary Medical Association’s executive board and served as a delegate to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Though he had little time for hobbies, he spent many years organizing and leading pack trips into the Spanish Peaks for family and friends, and he cultivated an impressive garden. Always one to do things his own way, he was not the person to ask to prune your trees.

In late 2019, Marilyn and Jerry moved to Aspen Point, where Jerry devotedly cared for her until her death on November 5, 2021. To his family’s amazement, he continued to flourish there, despite calling it “the prison,” its residents “inmates,” and the dining room “the mess hall.”

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Gari (Chris) King of Winnett; his son, Bryan Robertson of Whitehall; his grandchildren, Kylie (Mitch) Thompson and J. (Desi) King of Winnett, Sylvis and Garris Robertson of Whitehall, and Cyris (Regan) Robertson of Twin Bridges; and his great-grandchildren, Tucker, Ryan, and Rex Thompson, Joe King, and Kinsley and Weston Robertson.

Fiercely independent to the end, in the middle of the night, he drove his motorized medical scooter to the emergency room less than 30 hours before his death.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Montana 4-H Foundation, PO Box 173580, Bozeman, MT 59717, or to a charity of your choice. A private memorial service will be held later.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

