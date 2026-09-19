Obituary: Gary Phillip Thurston

Gary Phillip Thurston, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2026. He was born in Keene, New Hampshire, on September 20, 1950.

Gary was semi-retired and living in Belgrade, Montana, where he made his home in his later years.

Gary is survived by his three sons: Joshua Thurston and his wife, Marisa; Jeremy Thurston and his wife, Daysha; and Joel Thurston and his wife, Katelyn. He was a proud grandfather to three grandchildren, Kaelan Grant, Paige McKaea, and Elliot Kohl Thurston.

He is also survived by his stepfather, Reino Bergquist of Andover, Vermont; his brother, Everett Thurston of Roxbury, Vermont; and his sisters, Glenna Thurston of Springfield, Vermont; Laurie O’Connor and her husband, Ken, of Chester, Vermont; and Nicole Kann and her husband, Josh, of Andover, Vermont/Pueblo, Colorado. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will remember him fondly.

Gary was predeceased by his mother, Dottie Bergquist; his father, Everett Thurston, Sr.; and his niece, Shoshanna Welch.

Gary will be remembered by his family and loved ones for the life he shared with them and the memories they made together. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bozeman at 1367 Thomas Drive.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]