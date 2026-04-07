Obituary: Gary Francis Keegan

Gary Francis Keegan

Dec 18, 1953 – March 30, 2026

Gary Francis (Red) Keegan, 72, of Livingston, passed away March 30, 2026, at the Livingston Health and Rehab center following a lengthy illness.

Gary was born in Auburn, Washington, to Robert Keith Keegan and Phyllis Jean (Gregersen) Keegan. The family relocated to Livingston in 1966, where Gary has been a lifelong resident.

Gary worked for the Railroad directly out of high school, eventually joining the ranks of the bridge and building department of which he was supervisor at the time of his retirement.

Gary was an active member of the Park County Roping Club and the Park County Rod and Gun Club. Most friends would remember “Red” on a good cow horse, with a good hunting dog and a good gun by his side.

Gary is survived by his children, Jessica (Brett) Knudsen of Belgrade, Drew Keegan, and Kaycee Keegan; grandson, Stran Knudsen of Belgrade; sister, Pauline Gaugler; numerous nieces and nephews, and very special friends Brian and Debbie Schweigert.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place, and there are no services planned at this time.

Gary was very passionate about hunting and shooting. If desired, donations in Gary’s name can be made to the Livingston Rod and Gun Club’s Youth Trap program, which he would be very proud to be a part of. Livingston Rod and Gun Club, PO Box 315, Livingston, MT 59047

“Rest Easy, Red.” To offer condolences, visit www.franzen-davis.com.

