Obituary: Frank Eckes

Frank Eckes, age 96, of Ennis, Montana graduated to Heaven on October 15, 2026. Frank, the son of Albert and Pearl Eckes, was born on September 2, 1930, in Miles City, Montana. In September 1937, the family moved to Baker, Montana, when his father became the telephone exchange manager.

In 1939, World War II began, and the clergy were exempt from serving. A young Pastor, Arthur Allen, came to Baker shortly thereafter and soon became involved in many youth activities. Frank was active in the Boy Scouts; and he became acquainted with Pastor Allen when the Pastor was recruited to replace the Scoutmaster of the Boy Scout troop, who was called into the military.

Paster Allen and his congregation began to share their faith with Frank; and in November of his sophomore year, Frank made the most important decision of his life. He received God’s gift of salvation and was born again; his body became a temple of the Holy Spirit, and his name was written in the Book of Life.

Frank graduated from Baker High School in1948, the valedictorian of his class. That fall, he enrolled at Montana State College majoring in Electrical Engineering.

During the summer of 1952, Frank met the love of his life, Claudine Eberhardt. They became engaged at Christmas.

In the spring of 1953, Frank was drafted to serve his country in the Korean War. Frank was assigned to US Army Signal Corps. He graduated from the Southwest Signal School at San Luis Obispo, California with the distinction of having the highest academic score in school history. The war ended and he completed his tour of duty at Camp Gordon, Georgia.

Claudine and Frank were married on October 5, 1953, and they lived in Augusta, Georgia, until January 1955 when Frank received an “early out” to return to college.

Frank graduated from Rocky Mountain College in June 1956 with a Bachelor of Science Degree, Magna Cum Laude. He began his teaching and coaching career in Chugwater, Wyoming. While in Chugwater, their first daughter, Melanie, was born.

In the fall of 1958, Frank took a position as a math teacher and coach at Dawson County High School in Glendive, Montana. While in Glendive, daughters Marcelyn and Rachel joined the family.

In the fall of 1964, Hellgate High School in Missoula, Montana opened; and he was hired as a math teacher and football coach. In June 1967, family health issues necessitated a career change. He began a new career as an insurance salesman. He was transferred to Bozeman in June 1970, continuing his insurance career until he retired in May 2005.

Frank had a servant’s heart! He was a member of the Belgrade Alliance Church from July 1970 until his death. He spent nearly 50 years in the Awana youth ministry of reaching youth with the Gospel message and training them to serve Him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Pearl Eckes, and his wife, Claudine. He is survived by his daughters, Melanie (Les) Ehresmann, Marcelyn (John) Woods and Rachel (Doug) Thielmann, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on November 7th at 10:00 a.m. at Belgrade Alliance church.