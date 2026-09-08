Obituary: Eugene “Gene” Lee Gibson

Surrounded by family and friends, with the Beach Boys playing in the background, Eugene “Gene” Lee Gibson passed away on September 5, 2026, at the age of 79. Cancer brought many challenges, but he never stopped living.

Gene was born March 15, 1947, in Bozeman, Montana, to Loell “Bub” and Marie Gibson. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Civil Engineering and devoted nearly four decades to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting out as a temporary survey aid on the Bighorn National Forest in 1966, his career led him through Wyoming, Colorado, California, and Montana before bringing him home to Bozeman. He served on the Gallatin National Forest as a Supervisory Civil Engineer, Forest Administrator and District Ranger before retiring in 2005.

Along the way, Gene found the most important person in his life. He and Debbie met in Cody, Wyoming, and survived a long-distance engagement. While Gene worked for the Forest Service in Pueblo, Colorado, Debbie remained in Cody. Eventually, Gene informed her that he simply couldn’t afford the gas to keep driving back and forth. Apparently that was romantic enough for Debbie, because they married, moved to Pueblo, and spent the next 52 years building an extraordinary life together.

Their marriage was filled with love, laughter, and adventure. Debbie usually had a plan, Gene was usually game, and together they made a pretty great team for 52 years.

Marrying Debbie also meant joining a very large family—she was the 16th of 19 children. Gene didn’t just survive becoming part of the crew; he fit right in. He became another brother to Debbie’s siblings and another son to her mother, Millie, whom he loved dearly until her death in 2007.

For Gene, family was everything.

He was a devoted father to Chad and Jenn and foster daughter, Nicole, and an exceptional Papa to Maddie, Gracie, Daisy, Ada, and Cody. When Jenn’s military career took her away for flight school, Gene and Debbie took an “extended vacation” to Fort Rucker to assist with the kids, even tackling the formidable assignment of potty-training the twins. Years later, when military deployments took both Jenn and the children’s father overseas during COVID, Gene and Debbie stepped in again, helping raise and homeschool their grandchildren. Being grandparents was never a spectator sport for Gene and Debbie—they were all in.

Service was another constant throughout Gene’s life. A proud Lion for more than 40 years, he served in numerous leadership positions, including President, but his contribution was measured far more in rolled-up sleeves than in titles. Gene gave countless hours to Lions camps, community projects at Palisade Falls and Hyalite, the annual bike-a-thon, youth football, the CNFR, fundraisers, and numerous other causes. He frequently recruited Chad and Jenn to come along. Gene didn’t just tell his children that service mattered. He led by example.

Gene was a listener, problem solver and steady leader who treated people fairly and looked for common ground. These qualities followed him from the Forest Service to Lions Club and into his own neighborhood, where he spent years serving on his condominium association board, including as President. Most knew that whenever Gene was involved, there was usually room for a little humor.

He always knew how to have fun. In his younger years, Gene cruised around in a dune buggy, which eventually gave way to dirt bikes and four-wheelers. He loved the outdoors, the Beach Boys, and a good road trip. Retirement brought even more adventures for Gene and Debbie, including a month exploring the East Coast, time at Lake Havasu, and countless trips to Cody to be with family.

Gene was a giver. Period. If you needed help and he could provide it, he did. He didn’t need recognition, didn’t keep score, and certainly didn’t expect anyone to make a fuss about it. Even as his health declined, he kept the warm smile, humor, and optimism for which he was known.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Loell “Bub” and Marie Gibson, and his brother, Dale Gibson.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Debbie Gibson; children, Chad (Victor) Gibson and Jenn (Lance) Hoover; and Nicole Johnston; grandchildren, Maddie (Carsen) Dodge, Gracie (Jake) Genger, Daisy Johnson, Ada Johnson and Cody Johnson; Nicole Johnston; brother, Ron (Colleen) Gibson; sister-in-law, Kathleen Gibson; and his faithful four-legged companion, Finn.

Gene spent his life taking care of his people, and he did a darn good job of it. So keep showing up, lend a hand when someone needs one, take the long way home once in a while, and don’t forget to laugh. We’ll take it from here, Papa.

Family and friends are invited to gather in Gene’s honor on Monday, October 12, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at Bozeman Event Space, 14 S. Tracy Ave., Bozeman. A brief eulogy will begin at 1:30, followed by plenty of time to visit, share stories, laugh and remember Gene together. Refreshments and beverages will be served.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gene’s honor to Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRACS) or the Gallatin Empire Lions Club.

