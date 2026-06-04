Obituary: David Everett

It’s with deep sadness that David Everett went to be with Jesus on Good Friday morning of April 3, 2026, at home in Bozeman, Montana, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

He was born to John and Janet Everett on July 4, 1952, in Yonkers (Bronxville), New York.

He worked for Ragu Spaghetti Sauce for quite a few years, starting in Connecticut, and transferred to So. California when he was about 30 yrs old where he worked as a Controller. After that job ended, he worked as a CFO at Fresh Gourmet, La Brea Bakery, and Giuliano’s Bakery.

Dave married the love of his life and moved to Palmdale, CA, and later had two boys, Christian and Nickolas. They were the highlight of his life.

In September of 2006, Dave packed up his family and moved to Bozeman, Montana, to work for Wheat Montana Bakery and Farms as a CFO and then on to Rocky Mountain Furniture.

In 2009, Dave became a Real Estate Agent and worked for Scott Colbert, Coldwell Banker, and then to Bozeman Real Estate Group. Dave had a passion for the food industry and real estate. He also was a Notary which he loved as well. He loved networking and meeting new people.

Dave absolutely loved his life in Montana and especially loved watching his son, Christian, compete in Special Olympics events and loved watching his son, Nick, sing in Choir concerts and the church youth band.

Dave is survived by his wife, Teri Everett, of 28 yrs; his sons, Christian and Nick; his brother, John Everett; sister and brother in laws, Karen and Robert Hornsby; nieces, Kristina (Jeremy), Kayla, Danaya, Keondra, and Ja’Niyla; nephew, Michael; his cousins, and all who loved him, especially the wonderful people at BREG.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday June 19, 2026, 2pm at Venture Church, 2595 Simmental Way, Bozeman MT. Reception following at Bozeman Real Estate Group at 389 S. Ferguson Ave Bozeman, MT. Please send a RSVP text to Teri, 406-600-0648, if you will be joining us at the reception so we can plan accordingly. The family wishes to thank everyone for all the love and support during this difficult time.

