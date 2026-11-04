Obituary: Daniel Everett Hoadley

Daniel Everett Hoadley, 52, of Big Sky, Montana, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2026, after a long battle with ALS.

He was born on July 27, 1974, in Petoskey, Michigan, to Paul and Deanna Hoadley.

Daniel graduated from Charlevoix High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in physics from Northern Michigan University. His love of skiing and the mountains led him to Big Sky in 1997.

On January 6, 2001, Daniel married Vanessa May. Together, they built a beautiful life in Montana and welcomed two children, Claire and Nick.

Daniel was an avid lover of the outdoors and enjoyed just about any adventure that brought him outside. Whether skiing, hunting, fishing, camping, or spending time at the beach, he was happiest making memories with those he loved. He especially enjoyed traveling with his family and attending his children’s sporting events all over Montana. He also loved boating back home in Michigan and had a passion for flying, earning his commercial pilot’s license.

Daniel was preceded in death by Everett Koenig, Dorothy Koenig, Alfred Hoadley, and Caroline Hoadley and Neal May.

He is survived by his loving wife, Vanessa Hoadley; son, Nicholas Hoadley; daughter, Claire Hoadley; parents, Paul and Deanna “Dee” Hoadley; and sister, Lisa Hoadley.

The family wishes that any memorials for Dan be sent to Big Sky Soul Shine, which is dear to their hearts. bigskysoulshine.org

