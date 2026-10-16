Obituary: Dale Eugene Moore

Dale Eugene Moore was born on January 9, 1932, at the Hot Springs in Mount Vernon, Oregon, to Sinice Moore and Ardith Reed Moore of Fox, Oregon. Dale passed away at his home on September 25, 2026, near Belgrade, Montana.

Dale grew up in the Blue Mountains of Eastern Oregon. His father was a government trapper and later a sheriff’s deputy, and his mother helped families as a midwife, and her knowledge of herbal remedies and medicinal plants. Dale's youth would find him riding horses and working on the family ranch. He raised a pet badger and had numerous other critters as pets. Dale's fondest memories as a child were attending the Grange Hall parties. Neighbors would come from all around to gather at an area Grange Hall. There were guitar, fiddle, and banjo players along with dancing, food, and shenanigans. The young kids would all sleep on a mattress together as their parents played music well into the night. Dale continued to play the guitar and sing throughout his life.

Dale graduated from Hermiston High School in 1949, the same year he won the Golden Gloves Lightweight Title in boxing. Boxing and swimming were his favorite sports. As a young man, he swam the Columbia River where its width was a mile wide. In 1951, Dale reported to duty at Lackland AirForce Base in Texas. He graduated from Air University Air Command and Staff School as an Academic Instructor in 1952 at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. While Dale was teaching an Air Defense Maneuvers class at Malmstrom AFB, Montana, he drove down to Helena, Montana, where he met the Love of his Life (his buddy’s date) at the ice-skating rink. He asked her out the next day and proposed to her the following day. After finishing his Air Force Career that same year, he was honorably discharged at the rank of Colonel. When Dale arrived back to Helena, he married Norma Lucille Matthews in a grand, double wedding ceremony along with Norma's sister Nancy and her fiancé. They married at the St. Helena Cathedral on June 18, 1955.

For 67 years, Dale and Norma built a beautiful life together. Dale's first teaching job took them to Milton-Freewater, OR. It was here that Dale and a friend entered the 2-man Octopus Wrestling Competition. They took 3rd place in the free dive without lungs, wrestling a 48.5 pound 10' long octopus! Dale always had a free spirit that made him restless to explore new country. Moving to Helena, MT, he packed horses and mules for the USFS in the summers and taught history during the school year. Dale eventually gained his Masters Degree in School Administration from Montana State University in 1970, and he became a principal. Soon the mountains called to him, leading him to Seeley Swan, MT where he bought the Diamond L Bar Ranch. Guiding hunters and dudes into the Bob Marshall Wilderness, he had a very impressive cavy of horses and mules.

Jordan, MT, captured his interest where he became the principal. Dad always said the folks in Jordan were some of the nicest people he ever met. Oregon called back and the family moved to Condon, OR. Luckily, we always saved our boxes and became expert packers in our own right! Dale became the Superintendent for the schools in Manhattan, MT. After retiring from the Montana School System, the last frontier couldn't be passed up. Alaska's allure drew Dale and Norma to St. Mary’s, AK for 3 years. Dale built a beautiful, hand-stitched saddle during a long winter there.

Upon arriving back to Manhattan, MT, Dale brought to life the Montana Horseman Saddle Building School. For 32 years, Dale and Norma ran the school where Dale taught the art of saddle making to students from across the globe. The school incorporated the VA, whereDale was honored to teach veterans as well. The camaraderie, blazing fire, and smell of leather and fresh coffee encouraged students, family and friends to gather in the shop in hopes of hearing a good story and learning how to build a durable, versatile western saddle. Dale spent his summers going on pack trips in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. He had some damn good horses and mules, along with very special dogs over the years. In the winter, he would write his "Pomes by Rawhide", children's books, and several historical fiction books to be given to his family. Dale was loved by a very patient woman, a large family and countless friends and students. "Summers over. Just about. I'm proud of you. All of you." -Wil Andersen, The Cowboys.

Dale is survived by his sisters, Arvilla Harris of Boise, ID, and Darlene Burford, New York; children, Kelly (Gwen) Moore, Kim (Jeff) McDowell, Karry Hesla, Kevin (Kaydee) Moore, and Kristen Moore (Tom Novak); grandchildren, Mason Moore, Laci(Darrin) Goodly, Cody(Kristie) McDowell, Taylor (Tiarelle) McDowell, Adam and Cotton Root, Siona Hesla, Mikael,Cally and Marlee Moore, and Justine Moore-Bradley and Reed Novak; as well as 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dale was predeceased by his beautiful wife, Norma Lucille Matthew Moore; daughter, Kathryn Moore; parents, Sinice and Ardith Moore; brother, Daryl Moore; and special family friend, Jody Foss, KIA, February 19, 1945, on the beach of Iwo Jima.

A Graveside Service is planned for Saturday, October 17th. Anyone who would like to bring a horse is welcome to accompany Dale on his last ride to the Dry Creek Cemetery. Staging will take place at the Dry Creek Schoolhouse and depart at 2:00 pm. A Memorial Service will follow at Dale's Saddle Shop at 6334 Dawn Dr, Belgrade, MT.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

