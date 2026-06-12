Obituary: Bradley Zane Hoffman

Bradley Zane Hoffman, 62, passed away on June 5, 2026, in Billings, MT, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and a life lived for the Lord. Born on December 16, 1963, in Minneapolis, MN, to James and Shereen Hoffman, Brad grew up in Billings, where he finished his studies at Billings West High School.

He was a proud alumnus of Montana State University, earning his BS in Business and serving in the Marine Corps for a period of time before being honorably discharged due to being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Brad then obtained his Master's Degree in Computer Science from MSU and worked at the Microsoft Corporation in Redmond, WA, where he spent many years as a talented software engineer before continuing health challenges led him to pursue another career path. He then returned to school and obtained his Master's in Accounting, and worked for a few years in a variety of accounting jobs.

As his health continued to decline, he eventually retired and purchased rental properties to provide income as a landlord. His work ethic and flexibility in the face of continuing health challenges were a testimony to his faith in God’s promise to provide in Matthew 6:33.

Brad married Bethany Travis, on December 21, 1991. They built a beautiful life together until her untimely passing in 2004.

Brad had two ultimate passions: raising his children and discipling men in the church. He often said that his favorite job he had was being a dad to Haley and Matthew, and his children would say that this is the job he did best. Additionally, no matter the circumstances in life, Brad was always looking for people to talk to about Jesus. He loved His savior and desperately wanted others to know Him as well.

Brad’s additional hobbies included gardening, cooking, hosting friends and family, and organizing sushi nights. He loved to be around people, and his hobbies reflected his desire to gather people together.

He leaves behind his daughter, Haley (Brennen) Plucker of Billings; son, Matthew (Abigail) Hoffman of Bozeman; his mother, Shereen Bushing; sister, Sara Reso; and six cherished grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bethany; father, James Hoffman; and brother, Jason Hoffman.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Brad’s life on June 20, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Grace Bible Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]