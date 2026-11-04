Obituary: Betty Lou Lewis

Betty Lou Lewis was born in Bozeman, MT, on January 31, 1942, to Lawrence and Marion Goassack. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 29, 2026.

Betty lived a beautiful life in Bozeman. She attended Holy Rosary School, graduating in 1960. After graduation, she worked as a CNA at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. Betty also did secretarial and bookkeeping work Artcraft Printers, Colorworld, J.C. Billion, and Bozeman Ford.

In 1966, Betty married the boy next door, Bill Lewis, and he became the love of her life. They were married for 56 years. Betty and Bill loved the outdoors, skiing and snowmobiling in the winter and hiking up to the many beautiful falls up Hyalite Canyon. Some of their favorite camping trips were going to Yellowstone National Park and two amazing floating trips down the Grand Canyon.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and sisters, Judy Gossack and Sally Sobrepena. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Mark, Jr.) Trenary; son, Scott (Kelly) Lewis; brother-in-law, Rick (Donna); three grandsons, Mark (Megan) Trenary III, Christopher Trenary, and Tyler Trenary; three granddaughters, Tara (Tony) Fron, Katherine (CJ) Holmes, and Ravyn Lewis; and five great-grandchildren.

Betty goes in the love and peace of all who met or knew her and will be missed dearly by her family.

A Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. Graveside committal at Sunset Hills Cemetery will follow the Mass, after which all are invited back to the church for a luncheon.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

