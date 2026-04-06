Obituary: Barbara Jean Fenton

Mrs. Barbara Jean Fenton, of Livingston, Montana, died in her home on April 2, 2026. She was 89 years old.

Barbara was born on October 7, 1936, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Clemons and Evelyn Rauscher. She attended public school in St. Paul Minnesota graduating in 1954. She married Clarence G. Fenton in 1956 and both stayed in St. Paul to raise their family. The couple welcomed four children in five years into their home and Barbara set about teaching them compassion, hard work and skills that would forge their eventual rise to adulthood. Her children remember her as a caring, compassionate, loving and patient mother who always encouraged their goals.

In 1976, Barbara and her family moved to Livingston, Montana, when her husband Clarence was relocated with the Burlington Northern Railroad Co. She continued her work as a legal secretary until she was relocated once again to Burlington Iowa in 1984. Barbara made many friends while in Burlington. She developed a love for ceramics, quilting, sewing, bowling and golf. All the children would be gifted numerous times with the fruits of her work. Quilting and sewing would be a passion up to her death.

In 1994, after the retirement of her husband, they would relocate once again to Livingston, Montana. She always wanted to be closer to family and this allowed that. She would once again return to her legal secretary career until her retirement in 1997. Barbara loved to be able to dote on her children and grandchildren. Barbara battled and defeated multiple illnesses and surgeries in her retirement years but always found time for her family and many friends. She held a deep faith in the Catholic Church, where she would often volunteer. Barbara always enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family.

Barbara passed away peacefully in her home, always knowing she was loved and blessed by her friends and family. She will be remembered by those who met her as a wonderful woman and a person who loved her family, friends and all animals.

Barbara is survived by her children, David Fenton (Carla), Daniel Fenton, Gary Fenton and James Fenton all of Livingston, Montana. grandchildren, Jason Fenton (Cidnee) of Clyde Park, Montana, Nicole Fenton of Mammoth Wyoming and great grandchildren, Camden Fenton of Livingston, Montana, Kaden Fenton, Ollivia Morrison and Alexandrea Morrison all of Clyde Park Montana.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother Thomas.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and everyone whose life she touched will be advised.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Barbara and her family. Please visit www.franzen-davis.com to offer condolences.

