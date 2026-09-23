Obituary: Arthur W. Kermode

Arthur W. Kermode, 91, of Bozeman, passed at his home on September 18, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Arthur was born in Dolores, CO, in March of 1935, to parents Omar and Lyda (Waldron) Kermode. The family moved to Cortez, CO, then later to California, where Arthur obtained his Eagle Scout with Palms and graduated from Chaffey High School in Upland, CA. He attended Chaffey College and later graduated from Cal Poly in Pomona with a degree as an Electronics Engineer.

In June of 1956, Arthur married Ruth Ream, and they were blessed with two children, Jeff and Cherlyn. Arthur enlisted in the United States Army Reserves, attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class following the Korean War, and found himself called up for active duty during the Cuban Missile and Suez Canal crises; fortunately, those situations were resolved before military deployments were necessary.

As an electronics engineer, Arthur worked for General Dynamics for a while before finding himself at the Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, CA, where his focus was on R&D of microwave transponders deployed on deep space exploration missions. Several of the projects Arthur worked on are still “out there”. Arthur was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and The Microwave Theory and Technology Society (MTT-S).

Outside of work, Arthur enjoyed hiking, camping, and spending time around any rivers that crossed his path. Arthur volunteered with the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and was active with his church community and ministry.

Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Ruth; his son, Jeff (Kathy Onorato) Kermode; daughter, Cherlyn (Tom) Munn; sisters, Norma Finnan and Mona Mirdo; three grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family invites friends to a Remembrance Gathering on Saturday, September 26th, 3:00 p.m., at Calvary Chapel, 2700 Boot Hill Court, Bozeman. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Bozeman Healthcare Cancer and Infusion Center, c/o Bozeman Health Foundation, ATTN: Cancer Center, 875 S. Cottonwood Rd, Suite 350, Bozeman, MT; or online at www.bozemanhealthfoundation.org/cancercenter [bozemanhealthfoundation.org].

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

