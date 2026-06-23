Obituary: Andrew “Andy” Keith Burden

Andrew “Andy” Keith Burden was born in Fresno, California, on June 20, 1961, and passed away on June 21, 2026, just one day after his 65th birthday.

Andy’s family moved to West Yellowstone when he was young, and it was there that he grew up and graduated from West Yellowstone High School. He later moved to Butte, Montana, where he studied in the electrical program at Butte Tech, before settling in Bozeman.

A true jack of all trades, Andy could turn his hand to just about anything. He worked as a handyman and spent his career in HVAC, working for several companies over the years.

Andy loved guns, knives, snowmobiles and dirt bikes, but nothing lit him up quite like his grandbabies. He was the best daddy anyone could ask for, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Andy is survived by his wife Jackie; his daughter Kaycee; his sons David (Tracy) and Nathan; and his grandsons Ryan and Keith. He is also survived by his stepchildren: John Green (Megan) and their three children; Pamela Olech (Jeff) and their four children; and Michelle Lewis (Seger) and their three children. Additional survivors include his brothers Sam, Matt (Kelly), Paul (Marilyn) and Adam, and his sisters Kelly and Tammy (Alex). He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bob.

A celebration of Andy’s life will be held at Fir Ridge Cemetery on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]