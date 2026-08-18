Obituary: Aldert Klompien

Aldert Klompien, age 95, of Churchill, Montana, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2026, having lived a long and faithful life. Born on October 13, 1930, in Manhattan, Montana, to Peter and Gezena (Bolhus) Klompien, Aldert grew up rooted in the rich soil and close-knit community of the Gallatin Valley.

After serving his country in the United States Army, Aldert returned to Montana to pursue the career that would define his life: farming. For decades, he worked the land with quiet purpose, raising potatoes, grain, and alfalfa. His steadfast commitment to the crops and the turning of the seasons reflected the kind of man he was, patient, devoted, and deeply caring. Those who knew him understood that his gentleness and kindness were not signs of softness but of a strength that ran deep.

On July 18, 1957, Aldert married the love of his life, Lois Geers, in Grant, Michigan. Soon after, they moved back to Manhattan and together built a life centered on family, faith, and community. The two shared over 65 wonderful years of partnership on the farm and beyond, and Aldert cherished time spent traveling and visiting friends and relatives across the miles.

Aldert was a lifelong and dedicated member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church, where he served faithfully as both a Deacon and an Elder. His commitment to his church family was unwavering, and his quiet service touched countless lives over the years. His deep and abiding faith in Christ guided every aspect of his life, from the way he tended his fields to the way he loved his family and friends, neighbors and his caregivers.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois Klompien; his mother and father, Peter and Gezena Klompien; his brother, Clarence Klompien; and his sister, Effie Klompien. Aldert is survived by his sons, Mark Klompien (Valerie) and Steve Klompien; as well as six dearly loved grandchildren, Derek, Dalin, Tea, Joe, Sophie, and Luke; and extended family and friends who will carry his memory forward with love.

Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 9:00 a.m., at the Churchill Rest Home, followed by Aldert being laid to rest alongside his beloved wife, Lois, with Military Honors at Churchill Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. A Memorial Service at the Churchill Rest Home will start at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Jack Huttinga officiating. The family invites all who knew Aldert to join them in celebrating a life well lived and a faith firmly held.

A very special thanks to the team at Enhabit Home Health and Hospice as well as all the caregivers at the Churchill Retirement Home. Aldert was blessed to have them in his life.

"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul." Psalm 23. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

