Obituary: Addie-Jane Mercy McCurdy

Addie-Jane Mercy McCurdy, 9, of Bozeman, Montana, tragically passed away on June 17, 2026.

Born on August 15, 2016, Addie filled every day with boundless curiosity, laughter, and love. A proud student at Hawthorne Elementary School and couldn’t wait to start the fourth grade (meow). She knew everyone by name and loved her classmates, friends, and teachers with her whole heart, especially Mr. Tim, Ms. Feddes, and Ms. Suit. To Addie, a stranger is a friend she hadn't met yet.

In her nine beautiful years, Addie embraced life with an adventurous spirit, laughter, a little bit of attitude, and just the right amount of sass. She adored animals of every kind, but dinos, cows, and sharks were her favorite. Her greatest joy was camping with her family. Addie loved riding her bike, playing dinos, swimming, spending time with her beloved dogs, Rosie and Marley, and making memories with her brothers and sisters. She also loved collecting rocks of all shapes and sizes.

Addie cherished every opportunity to be with her aunts, uncles, and cousins, never passing up the chance to dig in the dirt or explore and she loved hanging out with her best friends, Alessa, Ryan, and Iris. She had an especially tender heart for babies and loved every single one she was around. Those who knew Addie will forever remember her bright personality, her fearless imagination, her endless kindness, and her signature “knuckle sandwiches”. She had a remarkable gift for brightening a room as soon as she walked in. Addie truly loved being Addie.

Addie is preceded in death by her uncle Tommy; Grandma Tiny; uncle Smiley; aunts, Jessica and Nikki; and her beloved fur babies, Mo and Stumpey.

She is survived by her loving parents, Anita and David; sister, Athena; brother, AJ; aunties, Julynn “JuJu,” Megan “uncle Megan,” Ashley (Billy), and Sara; great-aunt, Lynnette; uncles, Brenden “B,” Josh, Miah, Jeff, Critter, Kody (Dayna), Curtis “Curt,” Nash, Eddie, Audie, and Owen; and many cherished cousins, friends, and extended family members who loved her dearly.

Although Addie’s time on earth was far too short, the joy she shared will last forever. She made the world a brighter, kinder, and more loving place simply by being herself. She will be missed beyond words, loved beyond measure, and remembered always.

A visitation for Addie will be held on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 10:00 AM-12:0 PM at The Commons, 1794 E Baxter Ln, Bozeman, MT 59718, followed by a funeral service at 12:00. Burial will take place following the service at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 2:30. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

