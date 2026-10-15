Yellowstone welcomes new acting superintendent and deputy superintendent to lead the park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park is welcoming two new leaders, naming a new acting superintendent and a returning deputy superintendent to guide the park's operations.

Barclay Trimble has been named acting superintendent of Yellowstone. He brings 35 years of National Park Service experience to the role.

YNP Barclay Trimble has been named acting superintendent of Yellowstone. He brings 35 years of National Park Service experience to the role.

Most recently, Trimble served as superintendent of Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky. He has also held leadership roles at Grand Canyon National Park, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Wright Brothers National Memorial, and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site.

Kristen Kosick is returning to the National Park Service as deputy superintendent. She joins Yellowstone after serving as chief of Michigan State Parks, where she oversaw 103 state parks, thousands of miles of trails, and more than 1,200 public boating sites.

NPS / Jacob W. Frank Kristen Kosick is returning to the National Park Service as deputy superintendent. She joins Yellowstone after serving as chief of Michigan State Parks, where she oversaw 103 state parks, thousands of miles of trails, and more than 1,200 public boating sites.



Before that role, Kosick spent 15 years with the National Park Service. She previously worked at Yellowstone, Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon, and Kenai Fjords.

Park leaders said both bring extensive experience in park operations, visitor services, and public engagement.

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