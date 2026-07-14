Yellowstone National Park fire danger level rises to high amid campfire rules reminder

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park's fire danger level is now high, though park officials say no uncontrolled wildfires are currently burning and no fire restrictions are in place or planned.

Visitors are required to follow strict rules for campfires. Fires may only be built within established rings and grates located in designated campgrounds, picnic areas, and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must be attended at all times and must be cold to the touch before being left unattended. Park officials remind visitors to soak, stir, feel, and repeat.

The Greater Yellowstone Area is a fire-adapted ecosystem, meaning fire plays an important role in the region. It helps maintain the health of wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Officials urge everyone to stay informed about current fire activity in the park.

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