Wildland fire near Ennis scorches 12 acres

ENNIS — A wildland fire near Ennis is now contained after burning an estimated 12.5 acres Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in the Dry Creek Trail area. Crews from the Madison Valley Rural Fire Department arrived to find an active fire and immediately began extinguishing the flames.

MADISON VALLEY RURAL FIRE DEPARTMENT A wildland fire near Ennis is now contained after burning 12.5 acres Tuesday evening. Several homes were evacuated as multiple agencies worked to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters also focused on protecting nearby homes. Officials evacuated several homes as a precaution.

The fire's size and location prompted calls for backup, and multiple agencies responded to help bring it under control. Firefighters worked through the evening to stop the spread.

Officials say no one was hurt.

Crews will keep equipment in the area Tuesday night and continue to monitor the scene. Firefighters will also mop up any remaining hot spots.

According to county officials, DNRC and Forest Service arrived at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning to assist with mop-up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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