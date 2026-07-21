West Yellowstone man convicted of violent rape after five-day trial in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — A Gallatin County jury convicted Shane Timmons of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and tampering with physical evidence Friday following a five-day trial.

District Court Judge Andrew Breuner presided over the case.

The conviction stems from an incident on Aug. 1, 2025, in West Yellowstone. Prosecutors presented evidence showing Timmons used force during the attack, choking the victim while raping them. The state also showed Timmons attempted to conceal messages he sent to the victim — messages in which he admitted to committing the sexual acts.

Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell said the verdict holds Timmons accountable. Cromwell commended the victim for showing tremendous courage, saying it took bravery to come forward and testify during the difficult process. She also thanked the professionals who helped achieve justice, including the West Yellowstone Police Department, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, and medical personnel at Bozeman Health.

Timmons is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 11, 2026. Judge Breuner will hand down the sentence.

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