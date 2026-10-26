Vance stops in Belgrade to rally for Montana GOP candidates Flint and Alme

Vice President JD Vance is in Belgrade Monday to rally for GOP candidates in Montana, just over a week before the Nov. 3 election.

Watch the full speech below:

Full speech: Vice President JD Vance stumps for GOP in Montana

Vance will speak from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Vance is expected to focus on the western Montana congressional race, where Republican Aaron Flint is locked in a tighter-than-expected contest with Democrat Sam Forstag of Missoula. Vance is also likely to urge support for Republican Kurt Alme in the U.S. Senate, which includes two other major candidates, Democrat Alani Bankhead and Independent Seth Bodnar.

With Vance's visit, Montana has seen the three highest-ranking federal elected officials make stops in the days leading to the election. On Oct. 14, President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Kalispell, and House Speaker Mike Johnson stopped in Bozeman Oct. 20.

Update 11:44 p.m.

Montana GOP speakers have finished at the podium. The list included Gov. Greg Gianforte, Congressman Ryan Zinke, Sens. Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy, Alme and Flint.

Vance is expected to head to the podium shortly.

12:04 p.m.

Vance has arrived at the airport and will speak shortly, according to Interior Secretary Doug Burghum.

12:44 p.m.

Vance takes the stage and begins his speech.

1 p.m.

A group of protestors briefly interrupted the speech and were escorted out to a chorus of boos and the crowd chanting "USA! USA!"

1:15 p.m.

Vance ended his speech, which lasted roughly a half hour.

