Voters get inside look at Gallatin County's ballot-counting process ahead of Election Day

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Election Day is just around the corner, and Gallatin County election officials are demonstrating how ballots are counted in an effort to provide transparency ahead of the big day.

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Voters get inside look at Gallatin County ballot-counting process ahead of Election Day

A crowded room gathered Wednesday morning at the Gallatin County Courthouse for a public test of the county’s election equipment.

“We’re testing the machines to ensure the results that come out of it are accurate,” Gallatin County Election Administrator and Clerk and Recorder/Surveyor Eric Semerad said.

Semerad ran the demonstration, starting by explaining how the election department creates a test deck with predetermined outcomes. This year, the department created 1,496 ballots.

“And then we run them through the machine and show that it is accurately counting those ballots according to what we have programmed in our test deck,” Semerad said.

The county conducts the demonstration every election, but this year’s public test drew a larger crowd.

“This is definitely the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” Semerad said.

Among those who attended was Roger Blank, who is running against Semerad this year for county clerk and recorder/surveyor.

“The public should be aware of how their votes are counted,” Blank said. “We want to see that everything is accurate.”

Volunteers were also testing ExpressVote machines, devices for people who need assistance with voting, alongside the ballot-counting demonstration.

“We are now really under pressure with this election,” Liz Anderson said. “I believe that we have to have reassurance that these votes are being counted properly.”

Jannet Meovin also emphasized the importance of transparency and election security.

“I think it is very important,” Meovin said. “I think that everyone wants to know that it is secure.”

For voters, the demonstration offered reassurance that their voices are being counted accurately. Election Day is next week, and officials are encouraging everyone to make their voice heard and vote.

