Undeveloped land near MSU could fetch $8.95 million in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A 21-acre plot of land near Montana State University in Bozeman is up for sale with an $8.95 million asking price.

The property, listed by Altitude Real Estate, sits between Kagy Boulevard, Willow Way, and Lincoln Street, directly across from the MSU turf fields.

According to the listing, the land has not been annexed into the city and is currently classified as agricultural county land.

Montana State University officials tell me the university has not discussed pursuing the property.

The listing has been on the market for 36 days.

You can check out the listing here: https://altitudemt.idxbroker.com/idx/details/listing/d142/412878/TBD-Kagy-Boulevard-Bozeman-59715#/

