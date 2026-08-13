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Undeveloped land near MSU could fetch $8.95 million in Bozeman

The 21-acre agricultural parcel sits directly across from MSU turf fields on Kagy Boulevard
MSU LAND
Altitude Real Estate
MSU LAND
Posted

BOZEMAN — A 21-acre plot of land near Montana State University in Bozeman is up for sale with an $8.95 million asking price.

The property, listed by Altitude Real Estate, sits between Kagy Boulevard, Willow Way, and Lincoln Street, directly across from the MSU turf fields.

According to the listing, the land has not been annexed into the city and is currently classified as agricultural county land.

Montana State University officials tell me the university has not discussed pursuing the property.

The listing has been on the market for 36 days.

You can check out the listing here: https://altitudemt.idxbroker.com/idx/details/listing/d142/412878/TBD-Kagy-Boulevard-Bozeman-59715#/

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