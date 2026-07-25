LOLO HOT SPRINGS — Firefighters on the Lolo National Forest are currently responding to two new wildfires burning in heavy timber near the South Fork Fish Creek Community in the Ninemile Ranger District.

RELATED: Two new wildfires burning in Lolo National Forest: The Owl Creek Fire, The Cache Creek Fire

Both fires are located just over a mile north and south of the community. Winds in the area are currently 10 to 15 mph, and both fires are displaying a moderate rate of spread. The wildfire was first reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Additional aircraft are currently en route to support firefighting operations on the ground.

According to Lolo National Forest officials, the Owl Creek Fire is located about 10 miles north of Lolo Hot Springs and is estimated at 4 acres. Engines and helicopters conducting bucket drops are actively responding.

The Cache Creek Fire is located about 8.5 miles north of Lolo Hot Springs and is estimated at 0.25 acres. Helitack crews and engines are on scene.

Emergency aircraft and ground engines are actively operating in the area. Please avoid unnecessary travel near South Fork Fish Creek and Lolo Hot Springs to keep roads open for emergency personnel.

Updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

