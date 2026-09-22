Two killed in Saturday crash near Basin

BASIN — Two people were killed early Saturday morning (Sept. 19, 2026), when the driver of the Jeep they were in lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Interstate 15 near Basin.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash that killed the driver, a 36-year-old Columbia Falls man, and a 36-year-old Texas woman.

MHP says that the vehicle was northbound when the driver lost control, skidded sideways, rolled, went airborne, collided with some trees, and came to rest on its wheels near the river.

Both the driver and passenger reportedly were not wearing seat belts.