Two candidates seeking election for Broadwater County Sheriff/Coroner

TOWNSEND — Two candidates will face off head-to-head in the Broadwater County sheriff’s race, Luis Espinoza and Mark Wood.

(The order of the candidates is based on alphabetical last names.)

Originally from Peru, Luis Espinoza planted roots in the county in 2019 and says community relationships and presence are key to his campaign.

“The community should be very relatable to their sheriff,” Espinoza stated. “Having good access to a sheriff and a sheriff who cares even about people who have made mistakes is very paramount in our community.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Candidate Luis Espinoza

Espinoza served in the Army National Guard, and his law enforcement experience includes providing armed security at a school, serving as a detention officer in Gallatin County, and working as a deputy in Powder River County.

Espinoza says Broadwater County’s growing population means law enforcement needs are expanding too, especially in rural communities where deputies cover large areas.

“It is very important for those new members of the community to not only see that they have a strong sheriff's office full of integrity,” Espinoza continued, “but also a sheriff's office that is willing to fight for them and keep them and their kids safe.”

Current Sheriff Mark Wood says helping people is what has kept him in law enforcement for more than three decades.

“It could be anything from just helping someone change a tire to finding someone’s loved one that's missing, or just being there for them when they need us,” Wood said. “It's just, I really enjoy doing it.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Candidate Mark Wood

Wood began his career with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. He joined the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office in 2016, holding nearly every position in the department.

He was appointed as sheriff in April after Nick Rauser stepped down for personal reasons.

Wood says his priorities include retaining employees and making sure deputies have what they need to succeed.

“Make sure that they’re trained and have the equipment to go out and do their job effectively for everybody, and make sure that all the citizens in Broadwater County get the law enforcement service they deserve,” Wood stated.

The Broadwater County sheriff’s race is nonpartisan. The term length for the position will be four years. Polls open on November 3rd.