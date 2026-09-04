Two Bozeman men sentenced to prison for trafficking meth from Las Vegas to Montana

MISSOULA - Two Bozeman men were sentenced to federal prison this week for trafficking methamphetamine from Las Vegas into Montana.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Billy Eugene Dodson, 54, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Dodson pleaded guilty in May 2026 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jamie Demetrius Williams, 38, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Williams pleaded guilty in May 2026 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

U.S. District Judge William W. Mercer presided over both cases in the Missoula Federal Courthouse.

According to court documents, Dodson and Williams trafficked methamphetamine from Las Vegas to Montana in the summer of 2025. Williams first came to the attention of law enforcement in early June 2025 when he sold meth to an informant. A few weeks later, investigators learned Williams and Dodson were planning to travel to Las Vegas to purchase meth.

Using a warrant, law enforcement tracked Williams's vehicle from Las Vegas to Montana and pulled the pair over in Silver Bow County. Investigators searched the car and found a handgun, a small amount of meth, and drug paraphernalia. Dodson admitted to owning the gun. Williams admitted they had traveled to Las Vegas to buy a pound of meth but said they "ran out of money."

Law enforcement pulled Dodson over again on Aug. 10, 2025, as he returned from Las Vegas, finding just under a pound of meth in the glove compartment. Dodson admitted to making several trips to Las Vegas during the previous eight months, picking up pounds of meth each time to sell in Gallatin County.

The Missouri River Drug Task Force and the FBI investigated the case. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Montana prosecuted it.

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