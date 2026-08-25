Traveling nurse charged with stealing Ozempic from a Bozeman rest home resident, tampering with medication

BOZEMAN — A traveling nurse faces charges of theft and exploitation of a vulnerable adult after administrators at the Gallatin Rest Home say someone tampered with and stole Ozempic medication belonging to a resident.

Venetia Alaniz is accused of stealing the medication, which is used by only one resident at the facility.

Administrators say the first theft happened in June. In July, an entire Ozempic injector pen went missing and another was tampered with. The tampered medication is valued at more than $1,500.

Investigators placed a hidden camera in the medication closet. Video from the camera reportedly shows Alaniz taking an object shaped like an injection pen out of the refrigerator.

Law enforcement questioned Alaniz on Monday, August 24, 2026. Investigators say she changed her story multiple times.

Alaniz is scheduled to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court Tuesday, August 25, 2026.