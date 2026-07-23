GARDINER — The U.S. Department of the Interior increased the daily entry fee for international visitors to Yellowstone National Park by $100 this year, prompting concerns from local business owners about whether the higher costs will keep visitors away.

Historically, about 15 percent of Yellowstone visitors come from other countries, leaving tourism-related businesses worried about the potential loss of visitors.

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Tourism business outside Yellowstone Park watching fee hike for international visitors

One of those businesses is The Good Food Place in Gardiner. Co-owners Wendy Wozniak and Daniel Kosel said they are curious about where the extra money will go and concerned whether it will deter travelers.

"What is that revenue being used for?" Kosel said on Tuesday afternoon. "Is it something that's actually going to impact this basin? Or is it just a revenue that is actually perceived as a negative by potential visitors?"

The National Park Service said the extra revenue will be "invested directly back into America's National Parks" and estimates that the change will bring $55 million to Yellowstone National Park annually. Still, Wozniak has questions.

"I just hope that there is a custodian over those additional fees that they are going to do the right thing with the money," Wozniak said.

Overall, visits to Yellowstone were down about 3 percent this June compared to last year, though it remains unclear whether international tourism is declining. Wozniak said that with a minimal tourism window already, further loss of international tourists could be problematic, though it won't be measurable until the end of the summer.

"You know the old saying that you have to make hay when the sun shines?" Wozniak said with a laugh. "So, we'll know by the end of the season if it has an impact on us."

Not everyone shares the same concerns. Ravi Parikh, who lives in Virginia, visited Yellowstone for the first time this week and said the fee increase does not bother him.

"You see the animals in their natural habitat. You can't put a price on that," Parikh said. "Bison came like right on the edge of the road, right? Like what else could you ask for?"

Parikh said that experience and beautiful scenery is worth the cost, especially if the money goes back into national parks.

"You've got to appreciate the nature, right?" Parikh said. "You're giving back to the nature, right? So if you can afford it, I don't mind it."

It's a similar sentiment shared by Kosel and Wozniak, who aren't against the change as long as it benefits the region.

"As long as the money is accomplishing something good for Montana, I support it," Kosel said. "If it isn't, let's make an adjustment."