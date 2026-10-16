Thursday morning house explosion, fire injures one

THREE FORKS — A house fire and explosion in Three Forks left one man injured and a home destroyed.

According to the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an explosion at a home on Ava Way just after 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. Deputies arrived within four minutes of the call.

Neighbors told deputies a shed associated with the home had exploded. They also reported flames near the back porch.

Deputies found neighbors helping Richard Randy Ricks after he suffered burns and a head injury. Ricks was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for treatment.

The Three Forks Fire Department extinguished the remaining fire.

A preliminary investigation by the Montana State Fire Marshal's Office indicates a propane-fueled space heater inside the shed may have caused the fire and explosion. Investigators say the cause has not been officially determined.

The home is considered a total loss. At least one vehicle also appears to be a total loss. Nearby properties received only minimal damage from flying debris.

The American Red Cross responded to help the homeowners. The investigation remains active, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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