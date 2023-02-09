The impact of inflation and weather on Valentine's Day flowers

HELENA — It’s coming up; the one special day of the year specifically designed for you to tell that special person exactly what you think about them. And the pressure’s on, and not just for those celebrating the day of love with their significant other.

Valentine’s Day is one of The Floral Cottage’s busiest days of the year with 200-400 pick-ups and deliveries on that one day alone. This will be Pam Lee’s 26th Valentine working and owning the floral shop.

“I was looking to spend more time, quality time, as a parent. So, I bought the flower shop. And it's been a learning adventure, but it's been a fun one. And it's brought really good people into my life,” says Lee.

And despite recent inflation, they’ve managed to keep prices relatively the same from last year to this year, says Lee. This is due in part to Lee’s vase recycling program and a wholesaler who has been able to maintain steady prices.

Though, some specialty flowers like poppies, hydrangeas, and calla lilies have gone up in price. Additionally, some roses, depending on colors, have gone up this year, as well.

Thankfully, Lee was able to secure a reliable Ecuadorian connection when Covid disrupted supply chains.

But the inclement weather in the US during the past few months has disrupted some local supply chains from states like California and Tennessee.

“Memphis had freezing temperatures so some of our product got froze last week,” says Lee.

And not only do you support local when you patronize a mom & pop flower shop, but you also invest in quality for that special someone.

“From a flower shop, the quality of flowers, the grade of flowers, is a more select grade coming from the farms to the flower shops,” says Lee.