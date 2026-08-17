BOZEMAN — A 21-acre plot of land near Montana State University has hit the market, drawing mixed reactions from people who work across the street from the property.

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Tai Lane business owners weigh future of 21-acre property near MSU

For business owners and employees along Tai Lane, the land represents more than just another development opportunity.

“Hopefully not some giant high-rise that blocks views and sun,” said Josh Faulds, manager of Montana Wildflower Dispensary, when asked what he hopes to see built there.

Faulds said the Tai Lane business area has become a close-knit community.

“We all support each other. If there’s security issues,we help. We shop at each other’s stores. It really is a great community,” Faulds said.

While I was visiting the shop, Robert McWilliams, owner of Granny’s Donuts, stopped by and agreed.

“Yeah, we have a nice community here,” McWilliams said. “We have a bar and we have a brew pub, we have a head shop, a weed store, we have a donut shop and a nice restaurant. What more do you want?”

Granny’s Donuts has operated in the area for more than 25 years and overlooks the 21-acre property.

“It’s been a pasture for as long as I’ve been here,” McWilliams said. “Initially they had horses that were really fun to watch, and then they had the llamas there.”

The llamas appear to be a favorite memory for many in the area.

“With as developed as Bozeman is getting, that was kind of nice to have some agricultural area with something kind of fun like llamas,” Faulds said.

“When they had llamas, we used to go feed them,” said Paxton, a cook at Spectators Bar and Grill.

Paxton and fellow cook Eli said they had just heard the property was listed for $8.95 million.

“It’s going to be different, but I mean stuff changes over time,” Paxton said.

The property, listed by Altitude Real Estate, sits between Kagy Boulevard, Willow Way and Lincoln Street, directly across from Montana State University. According to the listing, possible uses include commercial, development, multifamily and residential.

When asked what they would like to see built there, Paxton and Eli had a different idea.

“We want a zoo,” Paxton said.

“Definitely a zoo,” Eli added.

Dispite missing the llamas, these furry friends,however, have not gone far. According to those in the area, they were moved near the Museum of the Rockies.

Faulds and McWilliams both said they would prefer to see the university preserve the land.

“I would love to see the university grab it and keep it for the school,” Faulds said.

“That’s what I wanted too,” McWilliams added.

According to the listing, the land has not been annexed into the city and is currently classified as agricultural county land. MSU officials said the university has not discussed pursuing the property.

McWilliams said he expects the site could eventually resemble other recent developments in Bozeman.

“What I suspect is going to happen is it’s gonna be another three- to four-story building with retail on the bottom, offices in the middle and living arrangements on top, just like we’ve seen downtown,” McWilliams said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see that development go in at all,” Paxton said.

For now, Faulds and McWilliams said their biggest hope is that whatever comes next will fit the Tai Lane community.

