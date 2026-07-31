Stadium View tenants scramble after sudden relocation notice in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Residents at the Stadium View apartments in Bozeman are being told they must temporarily relocate because of repairs tied to original construction deficiencies, leaving some scrambling just weeks before college classes begin.

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Bozeman's Stadium View forces residents to relocate for repairs

Stadium View, a 139-unit apartment complex built in 2015, recently sent letters to residents in two buildings notifying them that repairs would require tenants to move to different apartments within the complex.

The letter states that “due to necessary repairs to your building related to original construction deficiencies, we will need to relocate you to another apartment within Stadium View.”

Stadium View

Repairs will include roof and siding replacement, and all affected units must be completely emptied — except for Stadium View furniture — by Aug. 12.

I asked Madilyn, whom I ran into packing a U-Haul, if the letter affects her.

“It does not because I’m moving out, but it will affect my roommates when they get back in a few weeks,” Madilyn said.

CASSIDY POWERS — MTN NEWS Bozeman's Stadium View apartments gave residents just days to pack up and move out — right before the fall semester.

She said she moved into Stadium View after leaving Montana State University and wanting to live off campus.

“I’ve lived here since March,” she said.

Madilyn described her experience at Stadium View as:

“Honestly, very poor. The maintenance is really bad. They’ll say that they’re going to fix something and they never fix it,” she said.

Although Madilyn was already planning to leave, she said the relocation process will be difficult for her roommates.

“It’s definitely going to be a big process. They’re going to have to move twice within like a week, so I’m sure they’re not going to be happy about that,” she said.

Another resident, who is currently out of state, said the short notice is forcing her to return early to relocate from her apartment.

“At this point I’m going to have to fly out early to go ahead and move myself out and fly back home, just to then go ahead and turn around and drive back out a few weeks later,” the resident said. “I work full time in the summer and moving myself out with only seven days' notice is virtually impossible for me. I had a one-bedroom unit, and there is none other available at the surrounding properties, which means I’ll either have to find a last-minute roommate, or pay for a two-bedroom apartment.”

Stadium View management company Peak Made Real Estate provided a statement addressing the situation.

“While our management team understands and shares the frustration of our residents over these recent developments, we are pleased to share that our neighboring student housing community, The Arrow, will work to accommodate displaced residents,” the statement said.

Walking around the property, visible repairs appeared necessary beyond the exterior. Google reviews include photos showing holes in walls, torn carpet and other issues inside apartments.

CASSIDY POWERS — MTN NEWS A Bozeman apartment complex has ordered residents to vacate by Aug. 12 due to construction deficiencies — leaving some with less than a week to find new housing.

This is not the first time Stadium View has faced scrutiny. In 2025, Fannie Mae, the Federal National Mortgage Association, filed a commercial real estate foreclosure case against Stadium View, Nelson Brothers Real Estate and others.

Madilyn said residents should receive more compensation for the disruption.

“They said they would offer a free moving service as long as you pack, but still you have to do all the packing yourself, so definitely should get like half a month’s rent free,” she said.

In a full statement, Stadium View said all leaseholders in the two affected buildings have been released from their lease agreements as remediation work begins:

Full Statement: “Due to necessary building repairs resulting from initial construction issues, all leaseholders in two of our buildings have been released from their lease agreements. The remediation process — which focuses on roof and siding replacement — will begin in the coming weeks.

While our management team understands and shares the frustration of our residents over these recent developments, we are pleased to share that our neighboring student housing community, The Arrow, will work to accommodate displaced residents to the best of their ability. To help relieve the burden of the situation, our team is contracting with a moving company to assist our residents with the relocation process.

The remediation work, which will encompass the entire community, is scheduled to be completed in phases and will be conducted with the least possible disruption to our remaining Stadium View residents. Timelines for each phase will be determined by the scope of the work required.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.