Semi-truck crash snarls Gallatin Canyon traffic

BOZEMAN — A semi-truck with a load of hay crashed Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2026) afternoon, completely blocking one lane. The driver was unharmed in the crash, which happened just north of the Greek Creek Campground at mile marker 59 on Montana 191.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol trooper at the scene, the truck's automatic braking system malfunctioned, causing all the wheels on the truck and trailer to lock up, which caused the crash.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to avoid travel in the canyon if possible. The crash is expected to take several hours to be cleared.

