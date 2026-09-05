Rescue operation reportedly underway on Lone Peak

BIG SKY — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Gallatin County Search and Rescue are currently on the scene where a man reportedly fell from the North Summit snowfield on Lone Peak Mountain.

According to a Gallatin County Government social media post, Sergeant Toresdahl of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene and working with Gallatin County Search and Rescue personnel to assist in the rescue operation. A helicopter is en route to the scene.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

