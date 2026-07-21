Red Lodge Mountain and family reach resolution after deadly chairlift accident

RED LODGE - The Red Lodge Mountain ski resort and the family of a Billings man killed in a chairlift accident have reached a mutual resolution, according to a statement released Monday.

Jeff Zinne died last March when severe wind derailed a chairlift at the ski resort, causing the equipment to fail and the rope to collapse.

The rope struck Zinne with great force before he fell to the ground.

Red Lodge Mountain and the Zinne family released a joint statement on Monday following the resolution.

"All parties recognize the profound loss suffered and the lasting impact of this tragedy," according to the statement. "It is their hope that this resolution allows space for healing and a focus on the future, while never forgetting what was lost."

The family and the resort said they will not share any additional details at this time.

Read the full statement issued by the law firm of Heenan and Cook:

Red Lodge Mountain and Meghan Zinne have reached a mutual resolution of claims arising from the tragic events of 2025.

Together, the parties wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding this incident, as there has been significant public confusion.

While early reports suggested that Jeff was "blown off" or "fell from" a chairlift during a wind event, the findings of the investigation establish a different and agreed-upon sequence of events.

The investigation concluded that a severe wind event caused a derailment of the chairlift line, leading to a mechanical failure of equipment holding the chairlift rope, which collapsed and struck Jeff Zinne with great force.

Jeff sustained severe injuries as a result of this impact before ultimately falling to the ground.

Red Lodge Mountain and the Zinne family move forward with mutual respect and a shared commitment to honoring Jeff’s memory and improving safety at Red Lodge Mountain.

Since the tragic events of 2025, Red Lodge Mountain has taken steps to reinforce certain lift towers and to add additional anemometers along the chairlift involved in these events.

All parties recognize the profound loss suffered and the lasting impact of this tragedy. It is their hope that this resolution allows space for healing and a focus on the future, while never forgetting what was lost.

Out of respect for Jeff’s memory and for all those affected, no further details will be shared at this time.

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