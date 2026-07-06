GREAT FALLS — In Valley County Friday night, it was chaotic, not because of fireworks, but thanks to Mother Nature.

"A lot of people in Glasgow, I think we're just like everyone's eyes were like this big,” said Wolf Point resident Emma Gourneau in a Zoom interview with MTN.

(WATCH: Record-setting rains cause flash flooding in Glasgow)

Record setting rains cause flash flooding in Glasgow

Gourneau was traveling through Glasgow with her family on their way home from the Hinsdale rodeo when they encountered flash flooding, which, according to the National Weather Service, brought a record-setting 1.89 inches of rain.

Unlike anything she had ever seen, and thankful her parents were handling the driving chores, she says pulling a trailer full of horses was nerve-racking.

Emma says the waters rose halfway up the wheels of their pickup truck.

She says many drivers slowed down and pulled over because visibility was nearly non-existent.

She’s thankful for the strong emergency responder presence.

"The underpass was honestly completely submerged. And so there were like highway patrol on either side, making sure that nobody attempted to drive through it," said Gourneau. "And then there were other police officers in the middle of the road conducting traffic, because in some parts it was just so deep that people were definitely going to get stuck.”

Glasgow residents might be drying out, but they might not be out of the woods.

The weather service says up to another inch of rain is possible in the area through Tuesday and into the early morning hours Wednesday.

