Volunteer snow shovelers wanted in Butte to help the elderly, infirmed

BUTTE - You’re required in Butte to keep your sidewalks clear of snow, but not everybody can do that. Fortunately, there’s a program in Butte where volunteers can help out.

“We can really open access for them to safely get out to the street, so they can get in a car and get where they need to go, we create freedom in our community,” said event organizer Cassie Wick.

That’s where the Snow Buddies program steps in to get volunteer snow shovelers connected with the elderly or people who have a disability or other reasons that prevent them from removing snow themselves.

“Winter can be long, and we don’t want anyone to be stuck inside all winter long because the snow piled up and there’s nowhere to go,” said Wick.

The program started last year and organizers hope to get more people involved.

“Shoveling your sidewalk is just an act of love to your neighbor, you know, you don’t have to talk to them, you don’t have to do anything, but if you clear your sidewalk you’ve shown an act of kindness to your community.

Volunteering not only helps your neighbors out but also kind of makes you feel good inside knowing you’ve done something to help other people.

“When I look at a cleared sidewalk after that it just feels good because you know that person doesn’t have to worry then and they don’t have to worry about the liability of someone falling on their sidewalk. You know, just helping others gives meaning to our life,” Wick said.

Volunteers or those in need can sign up for snow buddies at the Butte Mutual Aid Network website.