Special 'Positively Montana' to showcase Shriners Children's Spokane's work across the region

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Join us for a special edition of "Positively Montana" at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 14, to learn about the incredible work of the Shriners Children's hospital in Spokane, Wash.

The Montana Television Network is once again broadcasting the Montana East-West Shrine Game, the annual all-star football game that helps raise money and awareness for the orthopedic and burn care provided by Shriners Children's. The game has raised nearly $2 million to help Shriners Children's provide this life-altering care that comes regardless of the family's ability to pay.

Thousands of Montana children have been treated at the Spokane hospital over its century of existence, and nearly 8,000 kids from the Treasure State are under the care from Shriners Children's. The hospital also treats patients from around the region, which includes Alaska. Six times a year, Shriners Children's staff travel to Fairbanks to host an outreach clinic that provides care to children from interior Alaska, a vast, remote area made up of Fairbanks and surrounding villages, many of which are accessible only by boat, plane or snow machine.

MTN recently joined Shriners Children's staff at McKinley Orthopedic, Sports Medicine & Spine to learn about the hospital's outreach, meet the doctors, nurses and support staff who make the trip possible, and visit with patients who have received this important care.

Watch the special edition of "Positively Montana" at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 14, on CBS affiliates across Montana — KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley.

The Montana East-West Shrine Game is Saturday, June 20, in Butte with the telethon beginning at 6 p.m. and kickoff scheduled for 7. The game will also air on Montana CBS affiliates with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m.