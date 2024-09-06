Special Olympics athlete marks 25 years on the job

GREAT FALLS — Wynter Gazzerro, an athlete with Special Olympics Montana, has become a staple at the McDonald’s restaurant along 10th Avenue South in Great Falls, marking an incredible 25 years of service.

Her fellow employees say she has come to work ready to serve up smiles and a lot of community love every day since 1999.

“When Wynter comes to work, she lights it up,” said Casey Schearer, McDonald’s Director of Operations. “She gets to know everyone, all the customers. She’s consistent and she always shows up. You never have to wonder if she’s going to be here.”

Wynter started her journey working at the restaurant when she was 18 years old. Now you can catch her cleaning tables, working curbside, and bringing out food to guests.

When asked why she continues to work, she explained that she simply is - as McDonald's says in TV ads - "lovin it."

“Oh yeah, I like all the customers and everyone I see. Everything about it,” she said.

To celebrate her milestone, the store hosted a party, complete with balloons, a cake, and gifts.

MTN News Celebrating 25 years on the job - Wynter Gazzerro

Wynter also received a special McDonald’s jacket embroidered with “25 Years of Service” along with a trophy.

Schearer noted, “She's seen this building leveled to the ground. She's seen it rebuilt. She's seen the lobby change. We're just very grateful to have Wynter work for us.”

As she continues her career, she hopes to keep reminding others to love what they do.

Here’s to 25 years and hopefully many more.