BOZEMAN, MT — It started 27 years ago as a fun way to hold a food drive right before Thanksgiving.

Watch the video below:

Can the Griz looking for donations

According to Food Bank Director Ali Thornton, Can the Griz is now the main fundraiser for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank for the entire year.

“Food that is donated to us during Can The Griz helps keep our shelves stocked all the way through Spring, and the monetary donations go even further," she said.

Thornton says donations so far this year are down a little from last year, a year won by the Griz for the most donations.

“So we are kind of trailing behind what we have done in previous years, so we’re really hoping that the community shows up this week," Thornton said, adding that the final week of the drive is always the biggest donation time for Can The Griz.

Donations of cans or cash can still be made up until the Cat-Griz game on Saturday. Thornton says along with 70 plus locations around southwest Montana where you can donate, you can also go to the Food Bank website, gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org and make monetary donations.

“For every dollar and every pound of food that is donated it counts towards our totals, and we equate one dollar and one pound of food as the same thing," she said.

The Griz won the competition last year, and Thornton says the Cats have never lost two years in a row.

In 2025, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank received just over 335,189 pounds of food, and $683,424 in donations for a total of 1,018,613. The Griz total for last year was 1,091,755, or 73,142 more than the Cats. Last year’s combined total was a record for Can The Griz in its 27-year history.