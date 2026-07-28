They’re quiet, fast and able to blend into their surroundings. One bite can send someone to the emergency room.

Watch the full video below:

Officials urge caution after reported rattlesnake bite on Madison River

Rattlesnakes are drawing attention at the Damselfly Boat Launch on the Madison River after a 3-year-old boy was reportedly bitten by a rattlesnake there this past weekend.

While encounters like this are uncommon, wildlife officials say they can happen, especially during the summer months when snakes are more active.

On Monday, Tim and Jodie Salzman were fishing along the Madison River, an area known for rattlesnake activity.

Tim recalled moving to Montana in the 1980s and heading to the Madison River to fish.

“Before my first cast, I went to step on a rock on the river, and there was a rattlesnake on the rock ... my second day in Montana,” Tim said.

Although no snakes were spotted during a Monday visit to the boat launch, other recreationists know they are out there. According to a Facebook post, the 3-year-old boy who was bitten over the weekend was brought to the ER, received treatment, and is doing okay.

“We don’t just go in all of the places that look dangerous. If it looks all bushy and stuff like that, we’re definitely not going to be walking through,” Jodie said.

Rattlesnake encounters are fairly uncommon. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 8,000 people in the United States are bitten by venomous snakes each year. About five of those bites are fatal.

“I think it’s pretty uncommon. But it does happen,” said Morgan Jacobsen, an information officer with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Jacobsen said this time of year is when rattlesnakes are more active in Montana.

“A lot of the places where people go to recreate, a lot of our fishing access sites and places along the rivers, are really common places to encounter snakes,” Jacobsen said.

Montana has one species of rattlesnake.

“It’s the prairie rattlesnake. It’s the only venomous species in Montana,” Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen showed how people can identify the snakes by their color pattern, the rattle at the end of their tail, and their head.

“Rattlesnakes have that triangular head,” Jacobsen said.

If someone is bitten, Jacobsen suggests seeking medical attention as quickly as possible.

“And if it’s safe to do so, take a picture of the snake, which can help with identification in that medical treatment process,” Jacobsen said.

For Tim and Jodie Salzman, seeing a rattlesnake can be both frightening and exciting. They said respect for wildlife is important while recreating outdoors.

“Just know animals are in their habitat being their animal selves and just respect them,” Jodie said.

“They were here before we were,” Tim added.

