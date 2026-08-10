New romance bookstore and BookCon bring readers together in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Book lovers in Bozeman have two new reasons to celebrate: a new romance bookstore and Montana's first-ever BookCon event.

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New Romance Book Store

“I really believe if people read more books, we’d have a better world,” said Jin-Ju Jahns.

Jahns, a lifelong Bozeman resident, has spent much of her life immersed in literature.

“I have always been an avid reader. People are like, ‘What do you like?’ I’m like, ‘I read books,’” Jahns said.

From science fiction to poetry to romance, Jahns said she loves every genre. About a year ago, she and a friend came up with an idea.

“We could do this. Bozeman needs a romance bookstore,” Jahns said.

That idea became Exes and Ohs, a romance bookstore that previously operated as a five-month pop-up shop inside Last Best Comedy.

Now, the store has opened its first permanent location.

“We are at our first brick-and-mortar store,” Jahns said.

Jahns gave a tour of the shop, where every shelf was hand-built and every book handpicked. She said the store has been a labor of love for her and her co-owners.

“It feels incredible and a little surreal. A year ago, it was like, ‘Hey, let’s do this thing,’ and now it’s here and it’s about to be officially open,” Jahns said.

Exes and Ohs will hold its grand opening Aug. 29, but that is not the only event drawing excitement from local readers.

“Oh my gosh, Bozeman BookCon! I swear the words ‘Have you heard of Bozeman BookCon?’ are ingrained in my head,” said Bozeman author Christina Hill.

Hill is the author of several romance novels, including “Happily Ever Apres,” which was released in January.

“It’s about a ski patroller and his best friend, and they get into a fake marriage together,” Hill said while showing me her book.

“A lot of my books are set at Bridger Bowl, but for legal purposes they are not,” Hill added.

Hill is teaming up with Exes and Ohs to host Bozeman’s first-ever BookCon, scheduled for Saturday at Montana State University.

“We have 36 authors, we have 10 vendors, we have two audiobook narrators, and they are going to be selling. And 475 readers are going to be coming through those doors,” Hill said.

Unfortunately, if you wanted to attend? Demand for tickets was high.

“Our VIP tickets, which we only had 50 of, quite literally sold out in under a minute,” Hill said.

Hill said the remaining tickets sold out shortly afterward, with attendees traveling from across the country for the event.

“The community is so ready for this. We have received so much support,” Jahns said.

“People are really excited about their books. It is a true following, and I think people are just really stoked,” Hill said.

Jahns and Hill said people who missed out on tickets should not worry because BookCon will return next year.

Exes and Ohs is located at 3505 Laramie Drive in Bozeman. The store’s grand opening will be held Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about BookCon visit this link: https://bozemanbookcon.com

