US first lady says president Biden ready to run again

The U.S. first lady Jill Biden said in a recent interview that President Joe Biden is "not done" and signaled very clearly that he is ready to run for president again.

During the interview, while on a stop in Nairobi, Kenya during a visit to multiple countries on the African continent, she told the Associated Press “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” when asked about the president's intentions on running for reelection.

President Biden would be 86-years-old at the end of his second term.

Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden wrote on Twitter, responding to the comments, "Preach nana."

This week, a Politico report casted doubt on Biden's chances of running again. Word has been reportedly swirling in Washington that to aides in the Democratic party and potential candidates are still keeping their eyes and ears open for possible contingency plans if the incumbent decides not to give it a go to become the nominee again — all the while, remaining publicly supportive of the 80-year-old leader in the White House.

As Axios reported, White House Senior Advisor and an assistant to the president, Anita Dunn, said in November, "His decision to run in 2020 came after a family meeting...so the family is going to be deeply involved in whatever decision he reaches because that's who he is."

The first lady also commented on the condition of former President Jimmy Carter during the interview after he was put under hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter is credited for helping to eliminate the Guinea worm parasite in countries in Africa through his work with the Carter Center.

Biden said, “That’s the perfect example.

She said, “He’s such a humble man. He didn’t go out and shout, ‘Look what I’ve done.’ He just did the work.”