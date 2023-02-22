Top NBA prospect Brandon Miller accused of giving teammate gun used in homicide

Law enforcement officials testified on Tuesday that Alabama Crimson Tide standout men’s basketball player Brandon Miller provided the gun used to kill Jamea Jonae Harris on Jan. 15, AL.com reported.

Police said that teammate Darius Miles asked Miller for the gun, which officials said was loaded at the time. Miles and Michael “Buzz” Davis are facing charges related to Harris’ death.

Nate Oats, head basketball coach for Alabama, said Miller is not in trouble. But Miller’s response to the situation has grabbed attention. At a pregame press conference, he told reporters that Miller was in “the wrong spot at the wrong time.”

“We’ve known the situation,” Oats said Tuesday. “We’ve been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time. I mean, the whole situation is just sad. The team closed practice with a prayer for the situation today, knowing that we had this trial today. You think of Jamea and her family.”

Oats later released a statement after his Tuesday news conference gained attention.

“I thought it was important for me to clarify the unfortunate remarks I made earlier. This entire time I’ve tried to be thoughtful in my words relative to this tragic incident, and my statements came across poorly,” according to multiple outlets.